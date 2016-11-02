Nov 2 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Qtrly net revenue $27.7 million versus $26.3 million

* Beasley broadcast group inc- effective january 1, 2017, b. Caroline beasley has been named chief executive officer of company

* Beasley broadcast group inc- marie tedesco will assume esponsibilities as chief financial officer, effective january 1, 2017

* Beasley broadcast group reports third quarter net revenue rises 5.6% to $27.7 million; diluted eps of $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07