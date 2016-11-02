Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* ADP reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - recorded pre-tax restructuring charge of $40 million in quarter related to previously announced service alignment initiative
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP acquired 4.0 million shares of its stock for treasury at a cost of $352 million in quarter
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - now forecasts full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 15% to 17%
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - forecasts full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 11% to 13%
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 8 percent
* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".