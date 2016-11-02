Nov 2 Automatic Data Processing Inc

* ADP reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - recorded pre-tax restructuring charge of $40 million in quarter related to previously announced service alignment initiative

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP acquired 4.0 million shares of its stock for treasury at a cost of $352 million in quarter

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - now forecasts full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 15% to 17%

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - forecasts full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 11% to 13%

* Fy2017 revenue view $12.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 8 percent

* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S