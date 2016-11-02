Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co -
* Kate spade & co - reaffirms full year 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70
* Kate spade & company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $317 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.7 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".