Nov 2 Henry Schein Inc -
* Henry schein inc - affirms 2016 adjusted non-gaap eps
guidance range
* Henry schein - introduces 2017 eps guidance representing
year-over-year growth of 17% to 19% on gaap basis, or growth of
9% to 11% on non-gaap basis
* 2017 diluted eps attributable to henry schein, inc. Is
expected to be $7.17 to $7.30
* Does not expect to incur restructuring costs in 2017
* Expects current restructuring activities to be completed
in 2016
* Henry schein reports record third quarter financial
results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q3 sales $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.11 to $6.16
