Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Says on track to achieve 2016 production and capital guidance
* Says approved capital investment program of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017
* Seven generations q3 production reaches 132,625 BOE/D, up 119%, funds from operations up 123% to $212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".