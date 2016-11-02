PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion
* Deal is an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.5 billion, plus $0.4 billion of net debt
* Broadcom ltd says deal for $12.75 per share
* Broadcom ltd says deal immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS
* Broadcom expects to fund transaction with new debt financing and cash available on its balance sheet
* Broadcom ltd says $900 million of pro-forma non-GAAP EBITDA expected to be added in fy2018 from deal
* Board of directors of Brocade and executive committee of board of directors of Broadcom have unanimously approved transaction
* Broadcom ltd says Broadcom plans to divest Brocade's IP networking business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.