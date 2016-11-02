Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Yelp Inc :
* Q4 revenue view $192.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $708.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yelp - currently anticipates recording a restructuring charge of $2 million to $4 million in q4 of 2016
* Yelp - majority of restructuring expense relates to severance for up to 175 of Yelp's 4,350 employees
* Yelp - restructuring charge associated with planned wind down of its sales and marketing activities outside U.S. And Canada
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $709 million to $713 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $191 million to $195 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 29 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up about 26 percent
* Q3 revenue $186.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $183 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".