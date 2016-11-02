Nov 2 Yelp Inc :

* Q4 revenue view $192.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $708.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yelp - currently anticipates recording a restructuring charge of $2 million to $4 million in q4 of 2016

* Yelp - majority of restructuring expense relates to severance for up to 175 of Yelp's 4,350 employees

* Yelp - restructuring charge associated with planned wind down of its sales and marketing activities outside U.S. And Canada

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $709 million to $713 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $191 million to $195 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 29 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up about 26 percent

* Q3 revenue $186.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $183 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: