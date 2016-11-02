Nov 2 Clean Harbors Inc
* Clean harbors announces third-quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $729.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.9
million
* Says revises 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
* Looking ahead, expect challenges we faced this year from
industrial slowdown and lack of a recovery in energy will remain
in Q4
* Says now expects to deliver adjusted ebitda in 2016 in
range of $400 million to $410 million
