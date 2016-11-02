Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Baytex Energy Corp
* Baytex reports q3 2016 results
* Q3 FFO per share c$0.34
* Qtrly production averaging 67,167 boe/d (78% oil and ngl) in Q3/2016, as compared to 70,031 boe/d in Q2/2016
* Revising upward full year 2016 production guidance range to 69,000 to 70,000 boe/d
* Anticipate full year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures will be toward high end of guidance of $200 to $225 million
* Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016
* In Eagle Ford, currently running 4 drilling rigs and 2 completion crews on lands, expect this level of activity to continue into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".