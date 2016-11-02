Nov 2 Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports q3 2016 results

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.34

* Qtrly production averaging 67,167 boe/d (78% oil and ngl) in Q3/2016, as compared to 70,031 boe/d in Q2/2016

* Revising upward full year 2016 production guidance range to 69,000 to 70,000 boe/d

* Anticipate full year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures will be toward high end of guidance of $200 to $225 million

* Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016

* In Eagle Ford, currently running 4 drilling rigs and 2 completion crews on lands, expect this level of activity to continue into 2017