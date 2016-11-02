Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 CDK Global Inc
* CDK Global reports strong revenue growth and margin expansion for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and increases full year earnings outlook
* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 7% to $550.7 million
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Sees 2017 GAAP revenues up 4% - 5%
* Qtrly 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.99 - $2.07
* Qtrly 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30-$2.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $538.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".