Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sees FY 2016 exparel net product sales of $263 million to $268 million
* Pacira pharmaceuticals inc- company expects to complete two nerve block trials in q1 of 2017
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense of $40 million to $50 million
* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.59
* Q3 revenue $68.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".