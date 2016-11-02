Nov 2 Affimed Nv

* Affimed nv says has decided to advance afm24, an egfrwt/cd16a tandab, in solid tumors

* Affimed nv says affimed intends to provide an update on afm24 program in first half of 2017

* Affimed reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 loss per share eur 0.31

* Q3 revenue eur 900,000 versus eur 1.2 million

* Q3 revenue view eur 2.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view eur -0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S