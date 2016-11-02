Nov 2 CME Group Inc

* CME Group Inc - Oct 2016 electronic options volume averaged 1.5 million contracts per day, up 7 percent versus october 2015

* CME group inc - open interest in october was 104 million contracts, up 3 percent from october 2015.

* CME group inc - foreign exchange volume averaged 771,000 contracts per day in october 2016, up 5 percent from october 2015

* CME group inc - grew british pound futures adv 78 percent to 129,000 contracts in oct

* CME group inc - grew fed fund futures adv 35 percent to 110,000 contracts per day in oct

* Cme group inc - hit new open interest high with more than 1.2 million contracts at end of month across fed fund futures and options

* Cme group reached average daily volume of 13.1 million contracts per day in october 2016, up 2 percent from october 2015