Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 CME Group Inc
* CME Group Inc - Oct 2016 electronic options volume averaged 1.5 million contracts per day, up 7 percent versus october 2015
* CME group inc - open interest in october was 104 million contracts, up 3 percent from october 2015.
* CME group inc - foreign exchange volume averaged 771,000 contracts per day in october 2016, up 5 percent from october 2015
* CME group inc - grew british pound futures adv 78 percent to 129,000 contracts in oct
* CME group inc - grew fed fund futures adv 35 percent to 110,000 contracts per day in oct
* Cme group inc - hit new open interest high with more than 1.2 million contracts at end of month across fed fund futures and options
* Cme group reached average daily volume of 13.1 million contracts per day in october 2016, up 2 percent from october 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".