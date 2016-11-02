Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* 2016 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $2.505 billion to $2.521 billion
* 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $129 million
* Q4 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $732.6 million to $748.6 million
* Q4 barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in q4 of 2016
* Sinclair reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 revenue $693.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $691.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".