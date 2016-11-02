Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* 2016 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $2.505 billion to $2.521 billion

* 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $129 million

* Q4 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $732.6 million to $748.6 million

* Q4 barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in q4 of 2016

* Sinclair reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 revenue $693.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $691.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $36 million