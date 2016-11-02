Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Attunity Ltd
* Attunity ltd says updates financial guidance for full year 2016
* Attunity ltd - expects non-GAAP operating margin loss to range between 0% and 4% for full year 2016
* Attunity ltd- guidance for full year 2016 revenues between $52.5 million and $55 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Attunity reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $13 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".