Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 MicroVision Inc:
* MicroVision announces third quarter results and lays out growth strategy for 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $4.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to reach upper half of its guidance for full year 2016 with revenue estimated between $14.5 million and $15 million
* Does not currently have commitments that would generate additional product revenue in Q1 of 2017
* As of September 30, 2016, backlog was $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".