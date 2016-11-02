Nov 2 Ares Capital Corp

* Qtrly core earnings per share $ 0.43

* As of October 27, 2016, ares capital had an investment backlog and pipeline of approximately $540 million and $870 million

* Ares capital corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend of $0.38 per share and announces september 30, 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

