Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says company appoints Scott M. Storer as SVP and CFO
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says initiates phase 1 trial for m834, biosimilar orencia
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says Momenta reiterated its non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million for Q4 of 2016
* Momenta Pharm -under collaboration with Baxalta, co expects to recognize collaborative revenues of about $3.7 million per quarter for next 3 quarters
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".