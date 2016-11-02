UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Tower International Inc
* Tower international inc - agreements have been reached to sell company's remaining businesses in china
* Tower international inc - cash proceeds after taxes are expected to be about $25 million from deal
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $466.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tower international reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $457 million
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.30
* Sees fy revenue $1.915 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital