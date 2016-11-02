BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
Nov 2 Tecogen Inc
* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy
* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock
* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke
* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated
* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company
* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders
* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"
* Tecogen to acquire american dg energy
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.