UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Welltower Inc
* Welltower reports third quarter 2016 results
* Says are also revising 2016 normalized FFO and FAD guidance
* Says expect to report fy normalized FFO in a range of $4.50 to $4.56 per diluted share
* Welltower inc says approved new 2017 quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.87 per share, a 1.2% increase, commencing with february 2017 dividend payment
* Welltower inc says increasing 2016 SSNOI guidance and now expect growth of approximately 3.0%-3.25%
* Qtrly gross revenues $1.1 billion versus $979 million
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital