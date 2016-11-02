Nov 2 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group inc - Oct load factor increased 1.9 points to 84.2 percent

* Alaska air group inc says Oct. 2016 revenue passenger miles 2,905 million, up 5.5%

* Alaska air group inc says Oct. 2016 available seat miles 3,451 million, up 3.2%

* Alaska Air Group - on combined basis, air group reported 5.5 percent increase in traffic on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity in oct 2016 versus october 2015

* Alaska air group reports october 2016 operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: