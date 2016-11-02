PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Orbital Atk Inc
* Says board also authorized an expansion of company's stock repurchase program
* Orbital atk i-increasing aggregate amount of common stock that may be purchased under program to lesser of $300 million through end of q1 of 2017
* Orbital atk's board of directors declares $0.30 per share quarterly dividend and expands share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.