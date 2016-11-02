PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 New York Times Co :
* New York Times Co - total circulation revenues in Q4 of 2016 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of Q3 of 2016
* Total revenues for Q3 of 2016 decreased 1.0 percent to $363.5 million
* New York Times - total advertising revenues in Q4 of 2016 are expected to decrease at a rate similar to that of Q3 of 2016
* New York Times - operating profit decreased to $9.0 million in Q3 of 2016 from $21.9 million in same period of 2015
* New york times - paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 1.6 million as of end of Q3, a net increase of 129,000 subscriptions compared to end of Q2
* Qtrly circulation revenue $217.1 million versus $210.7 million
* New york times co - decline in Q3 operating profit was partly driven by severance expense associated with workforce reductions
* "expect print advertising to remain challenged in Q4"
* Qtrly advertising revenue $124.9 million versus $135.5 million
* New york times co - in quarter saw exceptional gains in digital consumer business, with a net increase of 116,000 subscriptions to news products
* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in mid to high-single digits in Q4 2016 compared with Q4 2015
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
