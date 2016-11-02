UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Tutor Perini Corp :
* Backlog as of September 30, 2016 was $6.7 billion compared to $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2015
* Says company is narrowing its guidance for 2016, with revenue now expected in range of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion
* Sees fy 2016 diluted eps to be between $1.90 and $2.00
* Q3 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1.3 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital