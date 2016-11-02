Nov 2 American Superconductor Corp

* AMSC reports second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook

* Q2 loss per share $0.53

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $23 million to $25 million

* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.60

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.57

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $23 million to $25 million

* "Anticipate higher wind revenues and that our grid revenues remain strong in Q3"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.29, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.29, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S