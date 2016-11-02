UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy reports increased third-quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $2.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $4.60 to $5.00
* Reaffirms FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share view $5.00 to $5.40
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenue $2,535 million versus $2,481 million last year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.79, revenue view $10.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital