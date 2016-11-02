Nov 2 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Industrial Alliance reports outstanding third quarter results - business growth and earnings reflect strong execution on 2016 plan

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.40

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per common share: target range of $4.20 to $4.60

* Assets under management, administration of $126.2 billion as on Sept 30,2016 versus $121.9 billion as on June 30,2016