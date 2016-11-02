BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says co not served with legal papers in matter as in Mezzion's press release
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
Nov 2 Neurim Pharmaceuticals -
* Announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase III trial of Paediatric Prolonged-Release Melatonin (PEDPRM) for sleep disturbances in children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) Source text for Eikon:
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :