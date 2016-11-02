PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 ARI Network Services Inc
* ARI Network Services Inc announces acquisition of Auction123 Inc
* ARI Network Services Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* ARI Network Services - expect acquisition to generate incremental revenue of more than $3 million for rest of fiscal 2017, be accretive to adjusted EBITDA
* Says auction123 will maintain its headquarters in Weston, Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.