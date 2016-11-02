CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Harsco Corp
* Harsco completes successful refinancing; transaction strengthens debt profile and financial flexibility
* Harsco Corp - new credit facility includes a $400 mln 5-year revolving credit facility and a $550 mln seven-year term loan B facility
* Harsco Corp - new credit facility will replace company's existing revolver and term loan
* Harsco Corp -Proceeds from financing are intended to be used to redeem co's existing 5.75% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: