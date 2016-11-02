Nov 2 NV Gold Corp

* Says proceeds of placement will be used by company for review of Anglogold Ashanti database covering Nevada that it recently acquired, for new property acquisition, for exploration of properties

* Nv Gold Corp says placement is an offering of up to 7 million units at C$0.30 per unit

* NV Gold announces private placement of up to CDN$2,100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: