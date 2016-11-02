CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 NV Gold Corp
* Says proceeds of placement will be used by company for review of Anglogold Ashanti database covering Nevada that it recently acquired, for new property acquisition, for exploration of properties
* Nv Gold Corp says placement is an offering of up to 7 million units at C$0.30 per unit
* NV Gold announces private placement of up to CDN$2,100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: