Nov 2 Savaria Corp

* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016 and raises guidance again

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue C$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$31.1 million

* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing revenue to approximately $119 million

* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, increasing adjusted EBITDA to a range of $19 million-$20 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.34, revenue view C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: