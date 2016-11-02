CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Orasure technologies inc says expects consolidated net revenues to range from $34.50 to $35.25 million for q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orasure announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $32.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.5 million
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT