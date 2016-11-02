Nov 3 Orasure Technologies Inc

* Orasure technologies inc says expects consolidated net revenues to range from $34.50 to $35.25 million for q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $35.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orasure announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $32.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.5 million

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S