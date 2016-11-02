Nov 2 Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq technologies inc says estimates that number of procedures performed using spy technology systems during q3 was approximately 14,100

* Novadaq reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $22.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S