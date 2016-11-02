BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Novadaq Technologies Inc
* Novadaq technologies inc says estimates that number of procedures performed using spy technology systems during q3 was approximately 14,100
* Novadaq reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $22.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.