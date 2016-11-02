Nov 2 Linamar Corp

* Q3 sales c$1.456 billion versus c$1.274 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share c$1.86

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.81, revenue view c$1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Linamar delivers another outstanding quarter of strong sales and earnings growth with excellent cash generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: