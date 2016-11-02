Nov 3 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Qtrly net production averaged 734.1 mmcfe per day.

* Has contracted its fifth and sixth horizontal drilling rigs to begin operations in november 2016 and december 2016, respectively

* For Q4 of 2016, gulfport currently estimates that its net production will range from 765 mmcfe per day to 790 mmcfe per day

* Full-Year 2016 net production guidance remains unchanged at 695 mmcfe per day to 730 mmcfe per day.

* Gulfport energy corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 loss per share $1.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S