Nov 3 Savaria Corp

* Savaria corp qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Savaria corp sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $19-$20 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016 and raises guidance again

* Q3 revenue c$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$31.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$119 million