BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 Savaria Corp
* Savaria corp qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Savaria corp sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $19-$20 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016 and raises guidance again
* Q3 revenue c$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$31.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$119 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.