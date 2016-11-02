CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Craft Brew Alliance Inc
* Craft brew alliance inc sees fy2016, shipment decline between 3% and 5%
* Craft brew alliance inc sees for fy 2016, gross margin of 31.0% to 32.5% and expect to be at low end of range
* Craft brew alliance inc sees fy 2016, capital expenditures between $17 million and $19 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 sales $55.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: