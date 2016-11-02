Nov 2 Cvent Inc

* Says cvent's entry into agreement and plan of merger with vista on april 17, 2016, company will not provide outlook for its q4 2016

* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Cvent announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $56.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: