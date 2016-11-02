CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Cvent Inc
* Says cvent's entry into agreement and plan of merger with vista on april 17, 2016, company will not provide outlook for its q4 2016
* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Cvent announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $56.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: