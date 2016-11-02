Nov 3 Axogen Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Axogen, inc. Reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 37 percent to $11.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 40 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: