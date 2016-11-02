BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 Planet Payment Inc
* Net revenue for year is estimated to be in range of $56.0 million and $57.0 million
* Net income for year is estimated to be in range of $8.6 million and $9.6 million
* Sees FY fully-diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in range of $0.15 and $0.17
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $13.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planet payment announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.