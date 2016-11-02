BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc
* Sees 2016 total net loss of approximately $43.0 million to $39.0 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.09, revenue view $233.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* K2m group holdings, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results with u.s. Revenue growth of 17% year-over-year; updates fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Q3 loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $59.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233.5 million to $235 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
