Nov 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc

* Sees 2016 total net loss of approximately $43.0 million to $39.0 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.09, revenue view $233.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K2m group holdings, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results with u.s. Revenue growth of 17% year-over-year; updates fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $59.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233.5 million to $235 million