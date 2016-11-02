BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Neurocrine Biosciences reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says expects to end 2016 with approximately $340 million in cash, investments and receivables
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says total expenses for 2016 are expected to be approximately $160 to $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.