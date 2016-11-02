Nov 3 Hologic Inc

* Hologic inc - for fiscal 2017, hologic expects revenues of $2.94 to $2.98 billion

* Hologic inc - for fiscal 2017, hologic expects eps of $2.12 to $2.16

* Sees q1 2017 revenues $720 million to $730 million

* Hologic inc - for q1 of fiscal 2017, hologic expects eps $0.26 to $0.27

* Sees q1 2017 eps $0.50 to $0.51

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $717.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hologic announces financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $726.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $721.7 million