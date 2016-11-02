Nov 2 Xencor Inc

* Xencor reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $7.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.7 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xencor Inc - based on current operating plans, Xencor expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations beyond end of 2019