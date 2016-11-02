CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Equinix Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.72
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $920.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $944.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equinix reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $924.7 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $940 million to $946 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: