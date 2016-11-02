BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 3 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $3-4 million with $0.04-0.08 earnings per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $75.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axcelis announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $65.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.