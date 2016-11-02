CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Cimarex Energy Co
* Q3 production of 947 mmcfe/day, slightly below company's guidance
* Full-year 2016 production estimate lowered to 960-970 mmcfe/day
* 2017 production estimated to be 1,050 - 1,100 mmcfe/day; up 11 percent year-over-year at mid-point
* Initial estimate of 2017 drilling and completion capital is $600 million; in line with 2016 levels
* Eight operated rigs currently working in core areas; nine planned by year-end
* Qtrly revenue $335.7 million versus $356.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Cimarex reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.14 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: