Nov 3 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact ltd sees FY adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 to $1.43

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genpact reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $648.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $660 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2016 revenue $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion