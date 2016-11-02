CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 3 Genpact Ltd
* Genpact ltd sees FY adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 to $1.43
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42 to $1.43
* Genpact reports results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue $648.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $660 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2016 revenue $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: